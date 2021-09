The city of Aden on Thursday witnessed a fuel crisis in various parts of the city, local sources said

Activists confirmed on social media that long queues of cars stand in front of oil derivatives stations in Mansoura area to obtain oil.

They explained that most of the governmental stations closed their doors to drivers, and there are only some private stations left in the city.

The sources said that the oil bear (20 liters) in private stations sold for 16,000 riyals.