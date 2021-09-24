FM meets UNMHA Head

Foreign Affairs Minister Hisham Sharaf has met with head of the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) and head of the Redeployment Coordination Committee Gen. Abhijit Guha on the occasion of ending his tenure.

In the meeting, Minister Sharaf praised the efforts of Gen. Guha in implementing the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement, despite the difficulties and obstacles that prevailed and are still being implemented.

Sharaf said the aggression continues to obstruct the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives and domestic gas into the port of Hodeida, which increased the repercussions of the humanitarian disaster and caused more suffering of citizens.

He explained that Sana’a party presented many initiatives and proposals to end the aggression, lift the comprehensive siege, and move towards a sustainable and comprehensive peace, but the countries of the aggression and its supporters still insist on setting preconditions and mixing papers by linking the humanitarian file with political and military files.

The Foreign Minister added mixing the two files is an open tactic to obstruct efforts to end the aggressive war against Yemen and activate the work on the peace and settlement path through manipulation in the opening of Sana’a International Airport and not allowing ships of oil derivatives and domestic gas to enter the port of Hodeida.

For his part, Gen. Guha hailed the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations mission during his tenure, expressing the hope that peace in Yemen will be achieved in the near future.

