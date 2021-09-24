Human Rights Office Condemns Targeting Residential Areas By Saudi Snipers, In Taiz

The Human Rights Office in Taiz condemned the crime of targeting the city’s populated neighborhoods and residential areas by snipers affiliated with Saudi in Salh district of Taiz governorate.

Almasirah Net correspondent in Taiz reported the death of a woman and a man and the injury of another man after being targeted by snipers affiliated with Saudi in Salh district of Taiz governorate.

The office said in a statement that on Tuesday, it was monitored a crime committed by snipers affiliated with US-Saudi on a house in the neighborhoods of Salh District in one of the areas under their control.

The statement held the US-Saudi and its mercenaries criminally, legally and morally responsible for the ongoing and unjustified crimes committed by Saudi mercenaries against Yemeni innocents, in violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Stockholm Agreement that protects the civilian population.

It called on all media, civil society organizations and all local international organizations concerned with human rights to play their humanitarian role to monitor and document the crimes of the coalition and its against civilians in Taiz.