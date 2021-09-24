Gas tanker arrives to Hodeidah after 100 days of detention by the US-Saudi military ships

YemenExtra

The Yemen Gas Company (YGC) stated the arrival of a ship loaded with gas. The ship’s name is Rajina and it carries 8, 868 tons of gas. The ship reached Hodeida port in Hodeida province on Thursday.

YGC official spokesman Ali Measar said the entry of the ship into the port of Hodeida comes after it was detained for nearly 100 days by the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

Measar added there is another ship carrying 8, 437 metric tons of domestic gas, which is still being held by the aggression at sea since July 12.

YGC spokesman said the aggression continues to practice maritime piracy on oil and gas derivatives ships and holds them for long periods to double the suffering of the Yemeni people.