Sep 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada:

two citizens were killed by Saudi border guards’ fire in Monabbeh district, near the border.

A citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area in the same aforementioned district.

In Marib

The Saudi-American warplanes carried out 8 raids on Harib district, 4 raids on Al-Joubah district, two raids on Serwah district, and one raid on Al-Abdiyya district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room recorded 231 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression and their mercenaries against the truce agreement regarding the frontlines of Hodeidah which included the following: