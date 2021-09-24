Sep 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.
- In Saada:
two citizens were killed by Saudi border guards’ fire in Monabbeh district, near the border.
A citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area in the same aforementioned district.
- In Marib
The Saudi-American warplanes carried out 8 raids on Harib district, 4 raids on Al-Joubah district, two raids on Serwah district, and one raid on Al-Abdiyya district.
In Hodeidah, the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room recorded 231 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression and their mercenaries against the truce agreement regarding the frontlines of Hodeidah which included the following:
- the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and al-Jah.
- launching five raids using espionage drones in al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhayta.
- the hovering of 24 drones over the city’s airspace, Haiss, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, Kilo 16 and al-Tuhayta.
- 30 breaches carried out by missile and artillery shelling (182 rockets and shells)
- 167 breaches using various weapons.