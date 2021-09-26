FM Confirms Seriousness Of Sana’a In Pursuing Peace Path

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Salvation Government, Hisham Sharaf, said on Saturday that the political leadership in Sanaa is serious in pursuing the path of peace.

He referred that Sanaa has presented many initiatives that were met with the intransigence of the Saudi-led coalition countries and its tools through the illogical link between the humanitarian file and the military and political files.

This came during his meeting in Sanaa with the new Director of the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Roxane Bazargan, on the occasion of assuming her duties.

At the meeting, Sharaf expressed his regret for the coalition countries’ insistence on closing Sanaa International Airport to commercial and civil flights and obstructing the entry of ships loaded with fuel and commercial goods to the port of Hodeida.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of taking measures to build human confidence, which would create the appropriate atmosphere and chances for the success of any consultations or negotiations to reach a peaceful and sustainable political settlement that serves the Yemeni people and preserves the sovereignty and independence of Yemen.

For her part, Bazargan indicated that the main task that the UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, and his office focus on is to assist in the cessation of military actions and addressing the humanitarian situation in order to reach a sustainable, peaceful political settlement in Yemen.