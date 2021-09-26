Minister of Transport discusses the repercussions of the siege with head of UNMHA

YemenExtra

Minister of Transport, Amer Al-Marani, met on Sunday with the Head of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement(UNMHA)- Chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, General Abhijit Guha.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi, Chairman of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Qadir, and Head of the Technical Office at the Ministry of Transport, Abdul Karim Saleh, reviewed aspects related to the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and the facilities provided by the Government of National Salvation, for the UNMHA to carry out its tasks, noting the other party’s repudiation and evasion of implementing their obligations of the agreement.

The meeting touched on the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the continuation of the aggressive war waged on them, the siege, the closure of Sana’a International Airport, and the prevention of the entry of ships loaded with fuel, food and medicine to the port of Hodeidah.

Moreover, the meeting discussed aspects related to the rehabilitation of Hodeidah port in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement, and the port’s necessary needs of cranes and other equipment and devices.

In the meeting, the Minister of Transport affirmed the ministry’s intentions to provide all facilities to the United Nations Mission in Hodeidah and to facilitate its tasks to implement what was agreed upon in Stockholm.

The minister denounced the deliberate and insistence of the aggressive countries on keeping Sanaa airport closed to commercial and civil flights, and obstructing the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives, gas and commercial goods to the port of Hodeidah.

The Minister of Transport also stressed the need to open Sanaa airport to all civil flights to alleviate the suffering of citizens and the killing, looting and kidnapping they are exposed to while traveling through Aden and Seiyun airports.

He pointed out that the crime of Abdul Malik Al-Sanbani showed the extent of the suffering civilians is experiencing when traveling to occupied governorates to travel abroad.

For his part, the head of UNMHA praised the cooperation of the Salvation Government and the facilities it provides to the mission, stressing that alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people is a priority of the United Nations.