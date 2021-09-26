16 Saudi raids target Marib, Jawf and Saada; 233 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressive alliance launched 16 raids on separate areas in the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf and Saada.

A security source explained that 12 air raids targeted the districts of Hareeb and Al-Juba in Marib governorate, 3 air raids hit Al-Marazeq area in Khub Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf, and a raid on Al-Zaher district in the Saada governorate.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room stated that the forces of aggression committed more than 233 breaches in the fronts of Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.

The source added that the violations included the launching of 7 raids using combat drones on Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhayta; the hovering of 29 espionage drones over the airspace of Kilo-16, the city of Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhayta.

The source pointed out that the violations of the aggression also included artillery shelling with a number of 308 shells, and 148 other violations were committed using various weapons.