President Al-Mashat declares the stoppage of all operations if the Saudis will stop their aggression on Yemen

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat said that Sana’a is willing to cease its defense operations, in all forms, if the comprehensive aggression against Yemen ends.

In his speech on the eve of the 59th anniversary of the September 26 revolution on Saturday, the President welcomed any sincere efforts to secure peace, lift the blockade, end aggression and occupation, address the effects and repercussions of the war and preserve the country’s sovereignty, and independence.

At the same time, al-Mashat reiterated the firm position in continuing to defend the homeland and the Yemeni people against the aggression and its mercenaries on the ground.

He renewed the call for all outlaws elements to join the national battle in order to defend the sovereignty of Yemen against occupiers.