Fuel stations suspend services after the collapse of the currency in Saudi-occupied areas

The Owners of Civil Petroleum Stations Union in the city of Aden and the occupied governorates of Abyan, Lahj and Al-Dhale announced the suspension of work at fuel stations in protest against the continuous collapse of the local currency and its negative repercussions on fuel prices.

The union confirmed in a statement, the start of a comprehensive strike in the four governorates, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, as a result of the continuous economic deterioration and the collapse of the currency in an unprecedented way, which negatively affected the owners of the stations as a result of the insane rise in prices.

The Union also condemned the continued silence and disregard of the Saudi-backed mercenary government, and the Transitional Council, regarding the suffering of citizens as a result of this accelerating catastrophic collapse, reiterating the move towards the option of striking until solutions are found.

The southern governorates under the control of the occupation and their local mercenaries are witnessing tragic conditions, and an escalating deterioration in living conditions, as a result of the continued collapse of the currency and the lack of services.