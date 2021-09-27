More than 30,000 US-Saudi airstrikes targeted Serwah and caused massive destruction: local official

YemenExtra

The Director-General of Serwah Directorate in Marib Governorate, Sheikh Maree Al-Amiri, announced that the US-Saudi fighter jets targeted Serwah with more than 30,000 raids and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, in addition to public and private property.

Al-Amiri said in a statement that the airstrikes destroyed more than 500 homes, more than 22 schools, 4 health units, and more than 12 mosques.

Moreover, he added that 100 agricultural fields were destroyed and damaged by the conducted raids on Serwah, in addition to more than 7 water projects and 3 archaeological sites and 3 camps for the displaced.

The Director-General explained that after seven years of the Saudi war on Yemen, there are more than 20,000 students who are deprived of education.

He stressed that all aspects of life in the district, including electricity, water and other projects, were subjected to mass destruction in an unprecedented criminal manner, explaining that this targeting and criminality by the US-Saudi jets resulted in the displacement of more than 12,000 families from Serwah district, and these families are in a tragic and catastrophic situation.

Moreover, he further explained that life in Serwah is paralyzed and the conditions of the displaced require urgent intervention by government agencies and organizations to provide quick aid.

In regard to the remnants left by the Saudi aggressors, the Director-General of Serwah Directorate explained that these leftovers from cluster bombs and others on farms and roads are big, and a solution must be found to prevent catastrophic effects.