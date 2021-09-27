Parliament expressed dissatisfaction with some other Arab, Islamic parliaments regarding the Palestinian issue

YemenExtra

In today’s session of the Yemeni Parliament, Monday, headed by Yahya Al-Ra’e, reviewed its statement regarding support for the Palestinian cause.

The parliament showed deep regret and concern with the reckless and shameful attitudes of some Arab and Islamic parliaments and governments towards the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue.

The statement called on all Arab and Islamic parliaments to sense their humanitarian and moral responsibility and to revise these shameful stances of some rulers towards the Palestine issue and the grievances of the Yemeni people and the peoples of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Libya.

The parliament called for a speedy halt to all forms of normalization with the Israeli entity, and to work to support the Palestinian cause in international forums and all the issues, including the grievances of the Yemeni people.