Transport Minister Confirms Keenness To Provide All Facilities To UNMHA

Minister of Transport Amer Al-Marani on Sunday confirmed the ministry’s keenness to provide all facilitations to the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) to implement terms of the Stockholm Agreement.

This came during his meeting in Sana’a with UNMHA’s Head – Chairman of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, General Abhijit Guha.

In the meeting, they reviewed the aspects related to the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and the facilities provided by the Government of National Salvation, for the mission to carry out its tasks.

The meeting touched on the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people due to the continuation of the aggression, the siege, the closure of Sanaa International Airport, and the prevention of the entry of ships of oil derivatives, food, and medicine to Hodeida port.

General Guha praised the cooperation of the Salvation Government and the facilities it provides to the mission, stressing that alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people is a priority of the United Nations.