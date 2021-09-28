SCMCHA Secretary-General meets Swedish donor representatives

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdul Mohsen Tawoos has met with representatives of Swedish donors.

Tawoos and the representatives reviewed the level of progress in the conduct of some surveys and projects, including a multi-sectoral survey, and the signing of sub-agreements for special projects funded by the European Union in general and the Swedish government in particular.

Tawoos stressed the importance of the representatives’ visit to get acquainted the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and the real need for development and service projects.

He called for increasing funding for Yemen and working to reduce the operating expenses of projects funded by the European Union and the Swedish government.

Tawoos stressed the importance of coordination with the Council regarding projects that correspond to the necessary and priority needs at the current stage, pointing out that the Supreme Council provides all facilities to humanitarian partners.

He pointed to the importance of contributing to the adoption of development and sustainable projects in parallel with relief and humanitarian projects.

Tawoos pointed out the importance of providing funds from the Swedish government directly to a local partner to facilitate the implementation process and reduce expenditures on projects.

In return, the representatives valued the efforts made by the Humanitarian Affairs Council to coordinate and facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations, stressing interest in alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people.