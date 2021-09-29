187 violations committed against Hodeidah agreement; Saudi warplanes launch 30 raids against three provinces

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggressive coalition continued to violate the Hodeidah truce. In addition, US-Saudi fighters carried out 30 raids on 3 provinces during the past 24 hours, a military official said.

The Saudi-UAE led forces and their mercenaries conducted, on Tuesday, 187 violations against the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah, which included the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss, al-Jabaliya, al-Durayhimi, al-Jah; 27 violations by missile and artillery bombing, and 143 breached using various weapons.

Moreover, the violations also included the hovering of espionage drones over 50th St.,al-Jah, al-Jabaliya, al-Durayhimi, and al-Tuhayta.

Regarding the Saudi airstrikes, an official stated that the Saudi-led air force3 conducted 2 raids on Shada district, while Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in Razeh, Saada province.

In Marib province, Saudi fighter jets were targeted with 18 raids in the districts of Hareeb and al-Jouba, 8 raids on Serwah district, and a raid on Madaghl district.

In addition, the US-Saudi military jets targeted Haradh district with one raid, in Hajjah province.