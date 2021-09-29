Saudi bombardment injures a civilian in Saada province

YemenExtra

A citizen was wounded, today, Wednesday, in a missile and artillery shelling conducted by the Saudi army, which targeted the district of Shada in Saada governorate.

The Saudi army continued to target Shada area, located near the border, with dozens of rockets and artillery shells, which resulted in seriously injuring a citizen and damaging a number of citizens’ homes, a security official reported.

The source condemned the brutal crime committed by the Saudi army, which is added to their long series of brutal crimes carried out against the Yemeni people in light of shameful international silence.