SCMCHA, WFP discuss joint cooperation

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA), Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, met on Tuesday with the Director of the Procurement Unit at the WFP Headquarters in Rome, Konjit Kidani.

In the meeting, Tawoos discussed with Kidani aspects of joint cooperation in the humanitarian field.

The meeting touched on issues related to food shipments that arrive in Yemen are corrupt and are rejected and returned from the port of Hodeida, and the development of appropriate solutions to this problem.

Tawoos pointed out that the council, in coordination with the concerned authorities, cannot allow the entry of any food items that do not comply with quality standards.

He reiterated the council’s keenness to provide all facilities for the humanitarian activities of the World Food Program in Yemen, noting that there was a significant slowdown in the provision of technical equipment related to the biometric registration project.

He noted that the biometric registration will address the majority of problems and errors represented in damaged or expired food shipments, and will correct the lists of beneficiaries.

For her part, the Director of the Unit, Konjit, stressed the program’s keenness to address all problems facing humanitarian work, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.