70 Prisoners Of Army, Committees In Taiz Freed

Local Authority in Taiz and the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs have announced the liberation of 70 prisoners of the army and popular committees from mercenaries’ prisons in an exchange deal.

During the swap, Taiz governor Salah Bagash said the operation was carried out by the local authority through coordination and communication with a number of dignitaries and sheiks in the occupied territories.

Bagash called on the rest of the deceived who are still fighting in the ranks of the mercenaries to return to the ranks of the homeland and live in freedom and honor among their brothers and their families in safety, security, tranquility, and peace.