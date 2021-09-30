Chairman of ‘Safer’ Committee meets UNDP Resident Representative

Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Urgent Maintenance and Comprehensive Assessment of the Safer Reservoir Ibrahim Al-Siraji met here on Thursday with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Auke Lootsma.

The meeting discussed the current status of the Safer floating reservoir, and possible proposals to address its situation to prevent an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

In the meeting, Al-Siraji reviewed the reasons that still delay the implementation of the agreement, calling on the United Nations to carry out its responsibility seriously to put an end to the existing obstacles and reach the optimal and practical solution to avoid a potential disaster.

He affirmed the Supreme Political Council’s keenness on the marine environment of the Red Sea and providing all necessary facilities, which would lead to eliminating the possibility of its exposure to the risk of oil spills.

For his part, Lootsma confirmed that the United Nations would work to remove the existing obstacles, so as prevent any disaster that might affect the Red Sea environment.