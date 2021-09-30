Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 186 Times

The Coalition forces committed on Wednesday 186 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition forces’ warplanes waged 5 raids on Hays and al-Jabaliya areas. He said 23 Coalition spy planes flew over Kilo 16, the 50-meter street, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah and al-Tuhaita areas.

The official added the Coalition forces committed 158 violations in which they fired 52 artillery shells and 151 various gunshots.