Minister Of Industry Stresses Need To Develop Cooperation Mechanisms With WFP

Minister of Industry and Trade Abdulwahab Al-Durra on Wednesday stressed the need to develop cooperation mechanisms between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the World Food Program (WFP).

During his meeting in Sanaa with Konjit Kidane, chief of the WFP’s Procurement Unit, Al-Durra called on the program to support the Standards Authority’s branches in the ports of Hodeida, Aden and Mukalla, to enable them to examine food and speed its flow to the markets.

He called on the program to buy its needs from the local market, stressing the existence of many local companies that are able to provide foodstuffs with the required quality.

In turn, Konjit confirmed the WFP’s keenness to provide quality food and purchase products from the local Yemeni market, expressing readiness to raise the level of purchase from the Yemeni market according to its ability to meet the requirements.