16 killed and wounded civilians by Saudi forces’ shooting in Saada province

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, 16 citizens were killed and injured by the Saudi forces’ shooting against villages near the border in Saada Governorate.

five citizens were killed, while 11 were wounded after they were shot by the Saudi border guards, in al-Raqo area, district of Monabbeh, a source from the province reported.

Yesterday, two citizens and an African immigrant were injured by the Saudi shooting in the aforementioned area.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi aggressors target bordering villages with rocket, artillery shells and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.