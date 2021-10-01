Abdulsalam presents steps for peace and affirms: Yemen will not accept anything less than its legitimate right

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stressed that the steps for peace consist in stopping the aggression, lifting the siege, departure foreign forces from the country, addressing the effects of the aggression and paying compensation.

“Whoever desires peace, the steps for peace consist in stopping the aggression, lifting the siege, dismissing foreign forces from the country, addressing the effects of aggression and paying compensation, and peace will not be achieved without that,” Abdul Salam said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Yemeni people are on the defensive and have not assaulted anyone, and they are asking for their right to complete freedom, sovereignty, and independence,” he explained, stressing that Yemen “will not accept anything less than their legitimate right.”