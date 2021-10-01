16 Million Yemenis to Face Hunger Soon, WFP Warns

YemenExtra

This country is experiencing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Every 10 minutes, a Yemeni child dies from a lack of food and good nutrition.

On Wednesday, the World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley urged countries to support Yemen because his agency’s food assistance can run out quickly.

Currently, Yemen is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Yet, the WFP response plan for this year has half of the nearly US$4 billion needed to solve it.

“We are not at all close to 2019 funding levels. Back then we received US$3.6 billion, almost 90 percent of what we required,” said Martin Griffiths, who was appointed by UN Secretary Antonio Guterres as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Beasley reported that 16 million people would soon be suffering from hunger in Yemen. Due to WFP’s reduced budget, rations for 3.2 million people will have to be cut by October and for 5 million people by December.

teleSur