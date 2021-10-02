Geneva: An exhibition to show violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression against Yemenis

YemenExtra

Human rights organizations held an exhibition of photographs at the Broken Chair monumental sculpture in Geneva, showing some of the Saudi-led Coalition violations against Yemeni civilians and the steadfastness of Yemeni people in the face of the ongoing war and blockade on the country.

Organizations displayed photographs and banners showing violence amounting to war crimes and tragedies of the local population due to the ongoing war and blockade.

This exhibition coincides with the 48th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Human Rights Council is expected to vote again on extending the mandate of the Group of Experts, for a fifth term, on October 5.

On October 5, 2020, the Council renewed the mission of the team of experts in Yemen despite the strong opposition of Saudi Arabia and UAE which have refused to cooperate with experts since the first report was issued in 2018.

Yemen has been under attack by the Saudi-led coalition for six years resulting in the death of thousands of civilians and the collapse of the health, economy and education sectors. Meanwhile, more than 3.3 million displaced people live in schools and camps with the outbreak of pandemics such as cholera.