PM condemns deteriorating situation in Aden, occupied provinces

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Saturday condemned the continuing deterioration in security and living services in Aden and the rest of the provinces and areas under Saudi-Emirati occupation.

The Prime Minister also met with the governor of Aden, Tarek Salam, and they spoke about the armed confrontations taking place in the occupied areas due to the suspension of services and deteriorating living situation.

The Governor of Aden gave a brief presentation to the Prime Minister about the various developments that Aden is experiencing as a result of the continued deterioration of living and security situations.