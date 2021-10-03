coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 243 Times

The coalition forces committed on Friday 243 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the coalition forces’ warplanes waged 7 raids on Hays and al-Faza areas.

The coalition forces’ spy planes flew 16 times over al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, Hays, and al-Tuhaita areas.

The coalition forces established combat fortifications in al-Tuhaita, al-Jabaliya and al-Durayhimi areas, according to the official.

The official added the coalition forces committed 217 violations in which they fired 298 artillery shells and 185 various gunshots.