coalition Kills Woman, Injures Three Childeren In Marib

A woman was killed and three children were injured in a raid launched by the coalition warplanes on Harib district of Marib province, a local official has said.

The official added the coalition aircraft targeted the house of Ali al-Madidi in al-Jinnah area, killing the woman and injuring his three children.

The house was completely destroyed, he said.

The official denounced the coalition’s targeting citizens’ homes and inhabited villages in Marib province.