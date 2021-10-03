Yemen’s occupied regions… Revolution Will not stop

Yemen southern provinces occupied by US-Saudi aggression witness angry protest gatherings due to deteriorating economic and security conditions.

In the occupied provinces ( Aden, Taiz, Hadramaut, al-Mahra, and Socotra), the participants took to the streets, demanded the exit of the occupiers and their mercenaries.

The participants said that the aggression is the cause of the bad economic and security conditions, as well as its quest to plunder the wealth of Yemen.

Observers said that what is happening in the occupied areas of Yemen is a truly popular uprising, which will only stop with the departure of the forces of aggression.