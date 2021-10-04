Coalition violates Houdeida ceasefire agreement 195 times, striking 3 provinces

The coalition forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a woman was killed and 3 injured by a raid in Marib, and warplanes launched 28 raids on 2 provinces during the past 24, a military official said.

Coalition forces committed 195 breaches, including the creation of combat fortifications in Hays, Al Jabaliya, and Al Faza, 20 breaches by artillery shelling of 108 shells, and 143 breaches with various gunshots.

The official added the Coalition forces’ warplanes waged 11 raids on Hays, al-Jabaliya, and al-Faza areas, while the Coalition’s spy planes flew 19 times over Kilo 16, al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah, Hays, and al-Tuhaita areas.

The official confirmed that a woman was killed and her husband and 2 children were injured by artillery shelling of Coalition forces targeted them inside their house in the al-Salibah area in the Harib district of Marib province.

The Coalition launched 20 raids on Al-Juoba district and 3 raids on the Serwah district in Marib.

The official indicated that the Coalition warplanes targeted 5 raids Ketaf district in the Sa’ada provinces.