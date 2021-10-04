26 fishermen freed from Eritrean prisons arrive in Hodeida

A total of 26 Yemeni fishermen, who were detained in Eritrean prisons, arrived on Sunday evening at the Fish landing Center in Al-Khouba area of, Al-Luhiya District, in Hodeida province.

Director of the Fish Landing Centers at the General Authority for Fisheries, Abdulmalik Sabra, and the director of the landing center in Al-Khouba, Mohammed Al-Mahdali, said that these fishermen had been arrested from Yemeni territorial waters and detained in Eritrean prisons for 40 days.

The fishermen explained that the Eritrean forces confiscated their seven boats they were on along with their fishing equipment and means, and denounced the continued assaults and piracy against the fishermen.

Head of the General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea directed to provide the needs of the released fishermen, according to Sabra and Al-Mahdali.