Discussion on the developments related to implementing the Stockholms Agreement on Hodiedah

YemenExtra

Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Hussein Al-Ezzi, met with the Vice Head of United Nations Mission for the Implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement “UNMHA”.

The meeting reviewed the developments of the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, pushing for the resumption of the meetings of the Redeployment Committee, and the importance of the United Nations represented by UNMHA carrying out the responsibility entrusted to it in developing the mission’s work pattern effectively to support the efforts to implement the Stockholm Agreement and the need to break the silence regarding the grave violations of this Agreement from The part of coalition of aggression accepted and obligated the coalition party to respect this agreement, foremost of which is the release of internationally-licensed ships and the commitment and don’t to intercept them, as well as stopping air raids and enabling the UNIFEM mechanism to work and redeploy, considering that these issues represent the essence of the Hodeidah Agreement, stressing that the party of the coalition of aggression is still escaping these obligations, and the silence of the United Nations has become one of the caused behind many of the other party’s violations of this agreement.

For her part, Vice Head of the United Nations Mission for the Implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement, Ms. Kroslak, affirmed the commitment of the United Nations mission to continue working on the basis of pushing all parties towards respecting the agreement and exerting maximum efforts to implement the Stockholm Agreement and the completion of the redeployment process in Hodeidah in order to achieve peace in the country.