The sheikhs and dignitaries of Marib welcome the initiative made by Sayyed Al-Houthi

Today, Sunday, the senior sheikhs and dignitaries of Marib announced their welcome to the initiative of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

Sheikhs of Marib announced, during a press conference in the capital, Sana’a, that they handed over a copy of the statement welcoming the initiative to the bureau of the leader, and two copies to the Omani mediator and the official spokesman for Ansar Allah.

The statement of the tribes of Marib confirmed that the leader’s initiative, since its announcement, has created a wide movement and made a great concession for the sake of Yemen and put all the people of Marib before a great responsibility, stressing that the initiative of Sayyed al-Houthi means stopping the bloodshed and war.

Marib tribal men indicated that the welcome statement was preceded by communication between a number of the governorate’s sheikhs in Sana’a, Marib and foreign capitals.

The statement pointed out that “the enemy, through local mercenaries, was able to turn the governorate into a base and a starting point for attacking Sanaa and the governorates of the Republic.”

The statement stressed that the ball is now in the court of the party that stands with the aggressive Saudi-led forces, and whoever refuses the initiative must bear the responsibility for what will happen as a result..