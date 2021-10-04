SCMCHA Secretary-General meets Deputy Head of UN Evaluation Team

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdul Mohsen Tawoos discussed on Sunday with the Deputy Head of the UN Evaluation Team the progress of the organizations’ projects in a number of provinces.

The meeting reviewed an overview of the visits of the deputy head of the UN Evaluation Team to the provinces, briefing her on the organizations’ projects and discussing ways to develop humanitarian work and response plans.

Tawoos stressed the importance of evaluating humanitarian work to address the problems and avoid any defects and gaps in the future, in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people from the aggression and siege.

He pointed out the SCMCHA’s keenness to find humanitarian projects of a developmental nature that meet the needs of the affected and displaced families.

Tawoos explained that the SCMCHA is working to unify channels between humanitarian partners and enhance coordination between organizations and official bodies to implement projects that meet humanitarian needs.

In return, the deputy head of the UN Evaluation Team praised the role of the Council in overcoming the difficulties faced by the humanitarian organizations working in Yemen, stressing the keenness to communicate with the Council and work according to a mechanism that contributes to serving humanitarian work.