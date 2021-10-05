Foreign minister: US interests control the decision of stopping the Saudi-led coalition of aggression against Yemen

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, affirmed that US interests are in charge of the decision of whether to stop the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen or not.

In a statement to the Al-Masirah, Tuesday, commenting on the US State Department’s statements, the foreign minister said that the warplanes’ continuation of bombing Yemeni lands does not reflect sincere intentions towards peace.

Minister Sharaf pointed out that the attempts of Blinken, Sullivan and Linder King to delude the world that Sanaa is complicating the path to peace are miserable, recalling that the aggression against Yemen was announced by Saudi Arabia from the White House and is taking place with direct American participation.

He reiterated Sana’a’s firm position by refusing to link the humanitarian file to political and military files if there is a seriousness to bring peace, noting that international bodies and the United Nations have been informed of this.

He added that the support of the US-Saudi air force to al-Qaeda in al-Bayda is evidence that the United States is not fighting “terrorism”, but instead, it is supporting it!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs revealed that there is a great diplomatic openness to Sana’a, pointing out that the coming days are full of many changes in this aspect.