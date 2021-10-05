Transport minister says the opening of Sanaa airport is a must in a meeting with UN coordinator

YemenExtra

Transport Minister Amer Al-Marani stressed the need to open Sanaa International Airport to save the lives of patients and facilitate the return of expatriates to the homeland, pointing out that Sanaa Airport is the first gateway for the Republic of Yemen to the world.

This came during his meeting today, Tuesday, with the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, William David Grisley, where they discussed the technical aspects of Sana’a International Airport and its operational readiness to receive civil flights, while it was noted that Sana’a Airport provides its services in accordance with international requirements and the Civil Aviation Organization “ICAO”.

The meeting reviewed the catastrophic repercussions of the closure of Sana’a International Airport, and touched on the suffering of patients as a result of the siege and closure of the airport, the scarcity of necessary medicines that come by flights, and the risks that patients are exposed to while traveling through the airports of Aden and Sayun, due to the closure of Sana’a airport.

“There must be an active role for the United Nations in lifting the siege imposed on Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah, and allowing the entry of ships of medicine, foodstuffs and oil derivatives,” al-Marani stressed during the meeting.

He stressed that the Saudi-led aggression practices maritime piracy on ships loaded with fuel and food, in flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions, calling on the United Nations to pressure the coalition to quickly lift the siege on Sanaa airport for humanitarian reasons.

For his part, the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs affirmed that everything would be done to lift the ban imposed on Sana’a International Airport and the port of Hodeidah, as this is in the service of humanitarian work.