Saudi warplanes launch 22 raids on Marib and Al-Jawf; 253 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression carried out 22 airstrikes on Marib and Al-Jawf governorates.

A security source revealed that the aggressors launched 16 raids on the Al-Jobah district, two raids on the Al-Abdiyyah district, and one raid on the Serwah district in Marib. It also conducted 3 raids on Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf governorate.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Room explained that the aggressive forces committed 253 violations during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss and Al-Jabaliya, and conducting 4 raids using combat drones on Al-Faza.

The source added that among the violations were the hovering of 19 espionage drones over the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, Al Faza, Al Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta. In addition, 22 violations by artillery shelling, and 205 violations with various weapons.