3 Killed, 7 Wounded In Saudi Bombing On Saada

At least three citizens were killed and seven others were wounded on Wednesday due to Saudi army bombing on the border district of Shada in Saada province, a security source said.

The source explained that the Saudi artillery shelling targeted a citizen’s car on the highway in Shada directorate, which led to the killing of three citizens and the injury of seven others.

On Monday, two citizens were killed and four others wounded when Saudi-led aggression launched artillery attack on Al-Raqaw area in the Monabbih district.

The source condemned this brutal crime committed by the Saudi army against civilians, in flagrant violation of human rights and amid a shameful silence of the United Nations and its envoy to Yemen.