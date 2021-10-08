Minister Of Oil Calls On UN Playing Its Role To Stop The Piracy On The Ships Of Oil Derivatives

Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Daris discussed here on Wednesday with United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen William David Grisley the Yemeni people’s suffering due to the continued detention of fuel ships by the US-Saudi aggression.

The meeting reviewed the repercussions of the delay in the arrival of ships of oil derivatives and domestic gas held by the aggression coalition on the health, social and economic aspects.

In the meeting, Daris stressed the importance of the United Nations playing its role in obligating the aggression countries not to detain ships of oil derivatives, as this act contradicts with international charters and treaties.

For his part, Grisley confirmed the keenness to make efforts and work to address the obstacles facing the entry of fuel and other commodities to mitigate the humanitarian impact.