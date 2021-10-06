YPC: Coalition Forces Detain A New Fuel Ship

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) has on Wednesday confirmed that the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition has detained another oil transport ship and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah.

The coalition detained the Sea Helios , a vessel carrying 25,000 tons of gasoline and diesel, belonging to the private sector factories, and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah, the Executive Director of YPC, Ammar al-Adhra’i said.

The director explained that the vessel was inspected and had obtained entry permits from the United Nations, but was nevertheless captured by Saudi piracy.

He denounced these continued acts of piracy in the Red Sea by the occupation forces.

On September 28, the coalition forces detained the FOS Power, a vessel carrying 27,000 tons of gasoline and diesel, and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah.

On October 3rd, the company said that the US-backed Saudi-led aggression held three oil ships, including one carrying gasoline and diesel.

It confirmed that the ships had completed all UNVIM procedures in Djibouti, and had obtained UN permits that should allow it to pass through the blockade.