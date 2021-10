UNICEF cargo plane arrives at Sana’a International Airport

A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) cargo has arrived at Sana’a International Airport.

Director of Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program Taha al-Aqari said the plane carries a cargo of vaccines for children under one year.

The cargo contains 53,430 polio vaccines, 75,620 measles and rubella vaccines, and 140,000 oral polio vaccines, al-Aqari added.

He pointed out the vaccines are used for routine vaccination in all health facilities in the Republic.

The DC-9 cargo plane received all air navigation services in force at various international airports in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The flight crew praised the level of ground and air navigation services provided by Sana’a International Airport, stressing the airport’s technical and operational readiness.