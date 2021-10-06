MSF Confirms The Killing Of One Of Its Employees By Mercenaries’ Bullets In Lahj

Doctors With Borders or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) described on Tuesday the murder of the Yemeni doctor, Atef Al-Harazi, as “tragic in Lahj province, south of Yemen.

Christos Christou, International President of the MSF, said, “The tragic deaths come in different contexts, and are a glaring example of the violence that some of our colleagues face in their daily lives.”

MSF was deeply shocked because of the tragic loss of the live of the doctor Al-Harazi, as a result of violence, outside the organization’s work, noting that MSF workers around the world sometimes work in precarious environments, he added.