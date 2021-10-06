Hussein Al-Ezzi Says Tariq Afash Has An Intelligence Relationship With Zionists

Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein al-Ezzi said the mercenary commander Tariq Afash has an intelligence relationship with the Israeli enemy on the west coast.

“The association of mercenaries on the west coast with the Israeli enemy and their recent involvement in direct contact with a Mossad officer confirms their value and moral fall, in religion, Arabism and everything related to the ethics of Yemenis,” al-Ezzi said in a tweet.

“The deceivers and mislead people must get rid of this shame and leave this group, which is built on corruption and betrayal of principles,” he added.