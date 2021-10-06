UN Special Envoy For Yemen Arrives In Aden

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has on Tuesday arrived in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, for the first time since his appointment in September.

A maritime source at Aden International Airport said that the UN envoy arrived at the airport with several of his aides.

Hans Grundberg moved from the airport to al-Ma’asheeq Palace in Aden, which is the seat of the Hadi puppet government.

According to local reports, the UN envoy is expected to meet with Hadi Prime Minister Moeen Abdul Malik and the leaders of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) before moving to Sanaa to meet with officials in the national salvation government

The city of Aden, which is under the control of the UAE-backed militias has been witnessing fierce infighting between the factions loyal to coalition, and protests against the deteriorating living conditions.

The southern provinces suffer from an unprecedented collapse of local currency against, with a single dollar reaching up to 1192 riyals in value, as a result of the policies of aggression and their mercenaries who have continued to print banknotes without cash cover.

