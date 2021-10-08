Oct. 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, two citizens were killed by an airstrike conducted by the Saudi-led aggression on a house located in Al-Lajbah area in the Al-Safra district.

The US-Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Zaher district and the Al-Fara district in Kitaf district, Saada.

Also in Saada, four citizens were injured by a Saudi artillery shelling that targeted Monabbhe district, near the border.

In Marib, a number of 26 Saudi raids on Serwah district, 10 raids on Al-Joubah district, and two raids on Madghal district.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the aggression carried out two raids on Al-Hazm district.

In Al-Hodeidah, a man and a boy were wounded by a mortar shell fired by the mercenaries of the aggression in Wadi Nakhla, east of Haiss.

The Liaison Officers Operations Room recorded 231 violations against the truce agreement on Hodeidah fronts.

The violations include launching two raids by warplanes on Al-Saleef, the creation of combat fortifications, two attempts to infiltrate and the hovering of espionage drones in several areas.

Additionally, 36 breaches were committed by missile and artillery shelling, with a number of 266 shells, and 207 breaches were carried out using various of weapons.