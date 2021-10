YemenExtra

A group of assassinates killed, last Thursday morning, a citizen in Bin Ali Valley in Shibam district in Hadramout.

Local sources revealed that Turki bin Talib was killed on bin Ali Valley road, in an armed attack, confirming that the perpetrators had escaped from the crime scene.

The cities and villages of Hadhramaut Valley live under security chaos, fueled by the Brotherhood’s legitimate militia, to deepen human suffering.