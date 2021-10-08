Yemenis prepare to celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birth

YemenExtra

Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and other provinces have started to prepare for celebrating the birth of the Prophet of Islam Muḥammad (PBUH) by decorating cars with green colors as well as rising green banners and illuminating lights .

Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is a ceremony known in the Islamic and Arabic World as (Al-Mawlid Al-Nabwi) and is commemorated in Yemen on Rabi’ al-awwal 12th, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Yemeni people pay special attention to the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed’s birth.

Green colors lit up the capital, provinces, streets, shops, businesses, and public and private establishments suspended green chains to decorate the facades of their buildings.

The popular and official preparatory activities are continued on the occasion of the Prophet’s anniversary birthday in Sana’a and other provinces.

We, as Yemenis, are not alone proud of this occasion, but all sons of the Islamic nation everywhere, because it is the occasion of the birth of the greatest human being that Allah created.