Deputy FM Comments On Human Rights Council Decision

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the National Salvation Government Hussein Al-Ezzi has commented on the Human Rights Council decision to end the mission of investigators who documented war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“Obstructing the team of senior experts from investigating and canceling the extension is conclusive evidence of the correctness and proof of all the crimes that the coalition ascribes to the coalition of crimes and the lies and falsity of all that the coalition attributes to us,” Hussein Al-Ezzi wrote in a tweet.

He added, “If the truth was otherwise, they would not have refused the investigation and canceled the team’s mission. The unfortunate thing is that the United Nations is always governed by considerations of funding, not law.”