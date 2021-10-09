Al-Ajri Comments On Human Rights Council Decision

Member of the Yemeni negotiating delegation, Abdul-Malik al-Ajri, has commented on the Human Rights Council decision to end the mission of investigators who documented war crimes in Yemen committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“It is normal that the Saudi-led aggression countries should seek to obstruct any international investigation into their violations, like any criminal who works to hide and remove the witness to his crime, especially since they have mercenaries as hotel legitimacy ready to play the role of grape donkey,” al-Ajri wrote in a tweet.

He added: “Nevertheless, the crimes of aggression are very clear to everyone they do not need to be investigated. Neither the days can erase them, nor can the ocean water clear them.”