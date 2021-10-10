A ceremony in Sanaa to celebrate World Mental Health Day

YemenExtra

Today, in Sanaa, Sunday, Yemeni marked the World Mental Health Day, corresponding to the 10th of October of each year, under the slogan “Mental Health Care for All”.

At the ceremony, which was organized by Al-Amal Psychiatric Hospital in cooperation with the Charitable Society for Social Care, The Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, pointed to the importance of the event, which coincides with the anniversary of the Prophet’s birth.

Dr. Al-Mutawakel considered this year’s celebration an incentive to overcome the pain and assess the mental health situation in Yemen, and to draw attention to the mental patients, as a result of the continued aggression, which negatively affected the psyche of citizens due to the accompanying pressures and deterioration in the economic situation.

He stressed the need to activate the role of mental health in society, especially in light of the negative effects and repercussions of the aggression and siege.

The Minister of Health indicated that children and women are the groups most affected by the war, whether with organic or psychological diseases.